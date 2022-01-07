Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.67 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.