Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $430.08 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.