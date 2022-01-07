Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,883,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $83.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

