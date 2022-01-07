Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $237.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.46 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.