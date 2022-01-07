Vectorspace AI (VXV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00009733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $160.21 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00431393 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.19 or 0.01312991 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,860,574 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

