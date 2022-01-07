Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by Stephens

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.47.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $241.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

