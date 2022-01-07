Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.86 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36). 25,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 13,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £9.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.92.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.