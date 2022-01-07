VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of VeriSign worth $82,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 27.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 83.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,168 shares of company stock worth $10,053,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN opened at $241.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.23. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

