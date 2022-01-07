Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.51. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

In related news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.