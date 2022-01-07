ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Up 6.1%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.26. 696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 109.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6,745.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 140,783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,397,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

