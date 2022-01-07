Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 54,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 391,890 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $9.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,472,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.