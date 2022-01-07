Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 179,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMOT opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.72. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

