Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

ALTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

