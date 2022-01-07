Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

