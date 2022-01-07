Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 206,192 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 168.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Talos Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

TALO opened at $10.88 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $890.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

