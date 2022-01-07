Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,185 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after acquiring an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 686,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.