VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

