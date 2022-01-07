Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Short Interest Update

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $11.88 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.
Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.
About Vidler Water Resources
Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
