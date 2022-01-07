Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Short Interest Update

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $11.88 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWTR. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 348,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

