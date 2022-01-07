View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

VIEW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 19,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,729. View has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in View during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in View by 115.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in View during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

