Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $214.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.21 million and the highest is $305.20 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,311%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $497.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $587.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,354 shares of company stock worth $25,511,245. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

