Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. 11,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

