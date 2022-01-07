Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 669,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

