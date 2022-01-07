Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $15.98. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 302,577 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

