VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of -158.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.