Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 171,498 shares changing hands.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

