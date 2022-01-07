Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,992. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $494.96 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

