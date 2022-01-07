Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.