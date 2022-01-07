VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Update

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
OTCMKTS VVCIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. VIVO Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
About VIVO Cannabis
