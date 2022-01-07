VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Update

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS VVCIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. VIVO Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Get VIVO Cannabis alerts:

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis, Inc engages in the production and sale of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Sales, Patient Clinics, and Corporate. The Cannabis Sales segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for direct sale to medical patients and for the adult-use market.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.