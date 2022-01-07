VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in VMware were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

