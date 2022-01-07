Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Lifted to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $79.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

