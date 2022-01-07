Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vroom were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Vroom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vroom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $9.63 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $53.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

