Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.03

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 86459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Get Vroom alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,903,000 after buying an additional 393,165 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 30.2% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,979 shares during the last quarter.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.