Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.93

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

