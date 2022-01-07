W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,713 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.