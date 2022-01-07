Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

