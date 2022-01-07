Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,452. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

