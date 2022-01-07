Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

