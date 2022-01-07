WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.55% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MSGE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

