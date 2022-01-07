WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $20.75 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 35,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

