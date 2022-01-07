WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $49.83 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total value of $10,910,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,746.87. 15,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,808.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

