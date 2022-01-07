WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

