WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,065 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $29,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $542.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $590.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $380.64 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

