Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WCN opened at C$166.99 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$122.13 and a twelve month high of C$176.12. The firm has a market cap of C$43.51 billion and a PE ratio of 58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.03.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total transaction of C$2,222,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,984 shares in the company, valued at C$16,933,684.07. Also, Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,193,563.19. Insiders sold 16,216 shares of company stock worth $2,905,085 in the last 90 days.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

