Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

NYSE W opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 223.23 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

