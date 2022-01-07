Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 78,808 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 9.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22,570.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 270,848 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $5,435,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,676. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.