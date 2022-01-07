Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

