WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,728. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of -0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

