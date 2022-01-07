WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WDFC traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.12. 5,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.