We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $105.23. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,607. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.