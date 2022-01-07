We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

